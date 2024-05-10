Sign up
Previous
Photo 1847
Packera aurea...
About to bloom... We have several varieties of this native ragwort in the area. Sometimes it's a little tough to pin them down to just one. Commonly known as Golden Ragwort, Heartleaf Ragwort, or Golden Groundsel. For No Mow May.
More info about it here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1358
10th May 2024
10th May 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5760
photos
143
followers
102
following
506% complete
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1844
1490
1845
1491
1846
1492
1847
1493
6
3
365 Main Album
4th April 2024 1:03pm
spring
,
weeds
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
nomowmay-24
,
packera-aurea
,
golden-ragwort
,
heartleaf-ragwort
,
golden-groundsel
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with lovely focus and dof. I have the feeling that I have seen then here too.
May 10th, 2024
Karen
ace
Pretty capture. Love your focus!
May 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great details in this.
May 10th, 2024
