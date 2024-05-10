Previous
Packera aurea... by marlboromaam
Packera aurea...

About to bloom... We have several varieties of this native ragwort in the area. Sometimes it's a little tough to pin them down to just one. Commonly known as Golden Ragwort, Heartleaf Ragwort, or Golden Groundsel. For No Mow May.

More info about it here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1358
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with lovely focus and dof. I have the feeling that I have seen then here too.
May 10th, 2024  
Karen ace
Pretty capture. Love your focus!
May 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details in this.
May 10th, 2024  
