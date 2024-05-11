Previous
Gently swaying in the breeze... by marlboromaam
Photo 1848

Gently swaying in the breeze...

For No Mow May. The wildgrasses sway in the wind and chimes clang and ding.

Nothing like waking up at 5:30 a.m. from a bad dream when you should still be sleeping on a Saturday morning.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Wylie ace
Beautiful grasses
May 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.
May 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful capture of Spring. I love these looking like wheat and cutting your legs when you walk through them
May 11th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
May 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you, Corinne. It's sweet vernal grass and horses love it. =)

@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.
May 11th, 2024  
KV ace
I love fuzzy grasses.
May 11th, 2024  
