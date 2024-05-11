Sign up
Previous
Photo 1848
Gently swaying in the breeze...
For No Mow May. The wildgrasses sway in the wind and chimes clang and ding.
Nothing like waking up at 5:30 a.m. from a bad dream when you should still be sleeping on a Saturday morning.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5764
photos
143
followers
102
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th April 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
spring
,
springtime
,
wild-grasses
,
nomowmay-24
Wylie
ace
Beautiful grasses
May 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
May 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful capture of Spring. I love these looking like wheat and cutting your legs when you walk through them
May 11th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
May 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you, Corinne. It's sweet vernal grass and horses love it. =)
@mccarth1
Thank you, Kerry.
May 11th, 2024
KV
ace
I love fuzzy grasses.
May 11th, 2024
@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.