What's eating the wisteria... by marlboromaam
Photo 1966

What's eating the wisteria...

Tiny little brown beetles that look like turtles. The spider is catching quite a lot of them.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Beverley ace
Handy to have a spider close by…
September 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Yes! Too bad it can't catch all of them. Can you see them on the stem about middle left?
September 6th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture with nice bokeh.
September 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.
September 6th, 2024  
