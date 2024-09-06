Sign up
Previous
Photo 1966
What's eating the wisteria...
Tiny little brown beetles that look like turtles. The spider is catching quite a lot of them.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
28th July 2024 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
vine
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wisteria
,
vesta
,
brown-bugs
Beverley
ace
Handy to have a spider close by…
September 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Yes! Too bad it can't catch all of them. Can you see them on the stem about middle left?
September 6th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely capture with nice bokeh.
September 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
September 6th, 2024
