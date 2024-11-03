Previous
No berries this year... by marlboromaam
Photo 1670

No berries this year...

After the holly bushes were so severely cut way back. But they have grown lots of spiky leaves. Shot in monochrome mode.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w captures with patterns fill-up the frame.
November 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you!
November 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
I like the spiky tips and tones.
November 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise