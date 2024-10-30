Previous
Shadows and time of day... by marlboromaam
Shadows and time of day...

Shot in monochrome mode. This time of year the sun passes closer to the other side of the house, so this side gets longer deeper shadows. As seen from the deck.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Mags

2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light and shade.
October 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Nice shadows…
October 30th, 2024  
