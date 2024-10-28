Sign up
Previous
Photo 1664
Autumn woods and light....
Shot in monochrome mode. I understand not everyone notices the tint of the light when it changes from season to season. It's subtle, but it's there. Border added in On1. =)
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
5th October 2024 8:26am
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-border
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the woods in b&w.
October 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
October 28th, 2024
