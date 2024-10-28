Previous
Autumn woods and light.... by marlboromaam
Autumn woods and light....

Shot in monochrome mode. I understand not everyone notices the tint of the light when it changes from season to season. It's subtle, but it's there. Border added in On1. =)
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the woods in b&w.
October 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.
October 28th, 2024  
