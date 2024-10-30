Sign up
Photo 495
It's a rare occurrence...
When it's cold enough for me to get back in the woods before all the leaves have dropped from the trees. We've been having some chilly mornings and warming back up into the 70s and 80s in the afternoon. =)
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
sunlight
,
shadows
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
tool-shed
