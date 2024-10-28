Previous
Just for scale and perspective... by marlboromaam
Photo 493

Just for scale and perspective...

No need to comment - filling this album with extras. The dog fennel is so beautiful this year and the dogwood leaves have begun to turn color. Phone shot.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture.
October 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise