Evil Woman... by marlboromaam
Photo 489

Evil Woman...

By ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBtuk4JcYTs

Another one for the song title challenge. Yes, I'm making the most of Halloween! Image shot with one of my special effect lens attachments which attaches to my Nikon camera.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

