Photo 489
Evil Woman...
By ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBtuk4JcYTs
Another one for the song title challenge. Yes, I'm making the most of Halloween! Image shot with one of my special effect lens attachments which attaches to my Nikon camera.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
ronnie
,
song-title
,
songtitle-110
,
lens-attachment
,
mannequin-head
