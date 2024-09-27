Previous
Autumn roses... by marlboromaam
Autumn roses...

No need to comment - backfilling this album with extras.

My Waiheke rose finally bloomed again, and it has a visitor. Autumn roses seem to last longer than summer ones - just my humble opinion.
