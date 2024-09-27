Sign up
Previous
Photo 483
Autumn roses...
No need to comment - backfilling this album with extras.
My Waiheke rose finally bloomed again, and it has a visitor. Autumn roses seem to last longer than summer ones - just my humble opinion.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
Tags
peach
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
rose
,
waiheke-rose
