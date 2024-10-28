Sign up
Previous
Photo 2018
Devil Woman...
By Cliff Richard -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgomTOOgl8M
I've had nothing, but bad luck
Since the day I saw the cat at my door
So I came into you sweet lady
Answering your mystical call
Crystal ball on the table
Showing the future, the past
Same cat with them evil eyes
And I knew it was a spell she cast
She's just a devil woman
With evil on her mind
Beware the devil woman
She's gonna get you...
Shot taken with one of my special effect LENS attachments which attaches to my Nikon camera. Light leak and light rays added in On1.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
halloween
,
ronnie
,
crystal-ball
,
song-title
,
songtitle-110
,
mannequin-head
