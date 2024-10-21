Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2011
Loves Me Like a Rock...
By Paul Simon -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjFzw8AxSBA
A friend of mine caught Will and I like this. Not a great shot, but I thought I'd make the best of it for the song title challenge, and this song immediately came to my mind. Phone shot.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6175
photos
135
followers
100
following
550% complete
View this month »
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
Latest from all albums
485
2010
1656
486
2011
1657
487
488
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
9th October 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
song-title
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
songtitle-110
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thanks, Jo!
October 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
So sweet! It’s great to have a special companion’s ❤️
October 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a great shot showing love both ways!
I love the song you chose too!
October 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda. =)
@corinnec
Thank you ever so much, Corinne. =)
October 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love the song you chose too!
@corinnec Thank you ever so much, Corinne. =)