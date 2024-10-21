Previous
Loves Me Like a Rock... by marlboromaam
Loves Me Like a Rock...

By Paul Simon - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjFzw8AxSBA

A friend of mine caught Will and I like this. Not a great shot, but I thought I'd make the best of it for the song title challenge, and this song immediately came to my mind. Phone shot.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thanks, Jo!
October 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
So sweet! It’s great to have a special companion’s ❤️
October 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a great shot showing love both ways!
I love the song you chose too!
October 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@rontu Thank you, Linda. =)

@corinnec Thank you ever so much, Corinne. =)
October 21st, 2024  
