Purple trees and deep blue sky... by marlboromaam
Purple trees and deep blue sky...

Image inverted in On1 and sliders adjusted.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
549% complete

KV
Cool colors… it looks like two creatures in the foreground watching a magical light show. I guess those might be garden statues.
October 15th, 2024  
Babs
What a great result, so magical
October 15th, 2024  
Mags
@kvphoto Thank you, KV. Yes, the fairies and Quido. =)

@onewing Thank you, Babs.
October 15th, 2024  
