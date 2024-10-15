Sign up
Previous
Photo 2005
Purple trees and deep blue sky...
Image inverted in On1 and sliders adjusted.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6157
photos
134
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
21st September 2024 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
blue
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
inversion
,
on1-effects
KV
ace
Cool colors… it looks like two creatures in the foreground watching a magical light show. I guess those might be garden statues.
October 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great result, so magical
October 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV. Yes, the fairies and Quido. =)
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
October 15th, 2024
@onewing Thank you, Babs.