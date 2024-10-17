Previous
Crepe myrtle seed heads... by marlboromaam
Crepe myrtle seed heads...

Shot in monochrome mode.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
A lovely b&w capture.
October 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.
October 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof.
October 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice detail.
October 17th, 2024  
