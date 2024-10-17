Sign up
Previous
Photo 1653
Crepe myrtle seed heads...
Shot in monochrome mode.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
crepe-myrtle
,
seed-heads
,
bw-93
winghong_ho
A lovely b&w capture.
October 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
October 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof.
October 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice detail.
October 17th, 2024
