Previous
Photo 482
The gruesome twosome...
No need to comment - filling this album with extras and the last of the Halloween display shots at Lowe's. I didn't get them all. Phone shot.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th September 2024 9:32am
Tags
display
,
halloween
,
phoneography
,
lowe's
Babs
ace
they don't look as though they are having fun do they
October 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@onewing
LOL! They do look scary though. =)
October 15th, 2024
