Previous
Photo 2007
Dog fennel in full bloom...
And the scent is so delightful carried on the breeze up to my window.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
13th October 2024 8:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful, feather like fennel.
October 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thanks, Jo!
@wh2021
Thank you.
October 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, especially on black.
October 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
October 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An impressive display.
October 17th, 2024
