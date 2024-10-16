Previous
Dragon's breath... by marlboromaam
Dragon's breath...

Celosia - still blooming, but the temps are getting colder. Won't last long.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour.
October 16th, 2024  
