As long as there's light... by marlboromaam
As long as there's light...

My dirty little car will still sparkle. No need to comment - filling this album with extras.

Playing with lens attachments to see what they will do. =)
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
The result is great.
October 19th, 2024  
KV ace
Very cool!
October 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Very cool!
October 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.

@kvphoto Thank you very much, KV!

@photographycrazy Thank you so much!
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic pic, a little surreal
October 19th, 2024  
