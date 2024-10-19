As the days get shorter...

Previous
The light gets a little brighter in the woods. Still not much color this year. Brown leaves are falling.
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the woods.
October 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.
October 19th, 2024  
KV ace
We haven’t had much color either… just starting to see the maples color… that typically happens in mid to late September here… guess it will be a late autumn this year.
October 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
@kvphoto I think it was just too hot this summer for things to go right for color changes, and not enough rain. There's a little color in the maples and the sweet gums, but I haven't seen the pin oak turn bright orange in a long time and I miss that. =(
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Your woods are beautiful. I like the light through the branches.
October 19th, 2024  
