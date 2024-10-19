Sign up
As the days get shorter...
The light gets a little brighter in the woods. Still not much color this year. Brown leaves are falling.
trees
woods
fall
autumn
shrubs
garden-art
yard-art
concrete-statue
quido
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the woods.
October 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
October 19th, 2024
KV
ace
We haven’t had much color either… just starting to see the maples color… that typically happens in mid to late September here… guess it will be a late autumn this year.
October 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
I think it was just too hot this summer for things to go right for color changes, and not enough rain. There's a little color in the maples and the sweet gums, but I haven't seen the pin oak turn bright orange in a long time and I miss that. =(
October 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Your woods are beautiful. I like the light through the branches.
October 19th, 2024
