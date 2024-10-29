Previous
Witchy Woman... by marlboromaam
Witchy Woman...

By The Eagles - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc0988XxoXI&list=PL4cjwak-IcN95iu-lf1nmlaWhvqrZxIN8

Another one for the song title challenge. Yes, I'm making the most of Halloween! Image shot with one of my special effect lens attachments which attaches to my Nikon camera. Border added in On1.
Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
Danette Thompson
Definitely witchy
October 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Ooh, looks great.
October 29th, 2024  
Mags
@danette Thanks, Danette!
October 29th, 2024  
Mags
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
October 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Oh, I really like this one! Mystical.
October 29th, 2024  
