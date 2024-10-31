Previous
Thriller... by marlboromaam
Photo 1667

Thriller...

By Michael Jackson - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0N8OWwBahc

Image converted to b&w, then inverted in On1. Last one for this song title challenge. I just got carried away with a Halloween theme. =) Really BOB if you care to click through.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow Mags, this is fantastic!
October 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec You are so sweet and kind, Corinne! Thank you very much. I think I'm all out of inspiration for now. =)
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise