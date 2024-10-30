Sign up
Photo 2020
Photo 2020
Black Magic Woman...
By Santana -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wT1s96JIb0
Olivia posing for me again. A little more traditional of an image.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
5
2
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
Tags
bokeh
,
olivia
,
song-title
,
on1-effects
,
songtitle-110
Bucktree
ace
Another cool edit and a great song.
October 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
October 30th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely bokeh
October 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thanks, Wylie.
October 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
October 30th, 2024
