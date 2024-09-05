Previous
Inverted rings on an old stump... by marlboromaam
Inverted rings on an old stump...

Shot in monochrome mode and inverted. Pretty craptastic!
5th September 2024

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
Marvelous textures
September 5th, 2024  
