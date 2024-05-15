Sign up
Previous
Photo 1852
Packera aurea in bloom...
Not such a great shot, but I did manage to catch a couple of pollinators in this one. For No Mow May.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
5
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
spring
,
weeds
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
nomowmay-24
,
packera-aurea
,
golden-ragwort
,
heartleaf-ragwort
,
golden-groundsel
Wylie
ace
nice photobombers!
May 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture with the visitors, it seems very popular.
May 15th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely happy colour and insects
May 15th, 2024
Karen
ace
Love it! So good to see the bees getting stuck in there.
May 15th, 2024
moni kozi
Very pretty! and the bees!!!
May 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
