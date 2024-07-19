Previous
Hot as hell... by marlboromaam
Photo 1917

Hot as hell...

So a shot of the woods directly across the road from me... Rendered in On1 in curves with the negative option, and I did play with the sliders. The woods look like they're on fire and it feels like it too. Triple digit heat indexes are too much!
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Mark St Clair ace
lol 😂
July 19th, 2024  
Wylie ace
It does look scarily like a bushfire, but I like the result.
July 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
@frodob Thank you so much, Mark. =)
July 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
@pusspup Thank you very much, Wylie. =)
July 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Neat result! I agree it's much too hot!
July 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wildfire results! Stay back
July 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow, it does look like it is on fire.
Hopefully cooler weather is on your way
July 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Your beautiful woods seem to be on fire, fabulous effect.
July 19th, 2024  
