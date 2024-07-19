Sign up
Photo 1917
Hot as hell...
So a shot of the woods directly across the road from me... Rendered in On1 in curves with the negative option, and I did play with the sliders. The woods look like they're on fire and it feels like it too. Triple digit heat indexes are too much!
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
8
5
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5933
photos
140
followers
100
following
525% complete
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1914
1560
1915
1561
1916
1562
1917
1563
Tags
tree
,
red
,
yellow
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
on1-curves
,
on1-negative
Mark St Clair
ace
lol 😂
July 19th, 2024
Wylie
ace
It does look scarily like a bushfire, but I like the result.
July 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
Thank you so much, Mark. =)
July 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you very much, Wylie. =)
July 19th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Neat result! I agree it's much too hot!
July 19th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Wildfire results! Stay back
July 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow, it does look like it is on fire.
Hopefully cooler weather is on your way
July 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Your beautiful woods seem to be on fire, fabulous effect.
July 19th, 2024
