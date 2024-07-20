Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1918
Aira elegans...
I took lots of shots and this was the best of them. Wish I could have done it more justice. This is commonly called silver hair grass. It's a non-native that's become naturalized. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1881
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5935
photos
140
followers
100
following
525% complete
View this month »
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
Latest from all albums
1915
1561
1916
1562
1917
1563
1918
1564
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
2nd June 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
wild-grass
,
aira-elegans
,
elegant-hairgrass
,
annual-silver-hairgrass
Brian
ace
Well captured
July 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
@briaan
Thanks, Brian.
July 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close