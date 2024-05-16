Previous
Little lantana clusters... by marlboromaam
Photo 1499

Little lantana clusters...

Shot in monochrome mode. I bought three different colors to pot up this year. They should do well in the heat and humidity. I've seen them growing wild all over the orange groves in central Florida.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
I love lantana but it is regarded as a noxious weed here in Australia. It was brought here in the 1840s and it escaped domestic use and grows wild in bushland. It tends to throttle native plants
May 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
I am not a fan of them, this is a lovely shot though.
May 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise