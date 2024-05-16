Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1499
Little lantana clusters...
Shot in monochrome mode. I bought three different colors to pot up this year. They should do well in the heat and humidity. I've seen them growing wild all over the orange groves in central Florida.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5774
photos
143
followers
102
following
410% complete
View this month »
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
Latest from all albums
1850
1496
1851
1497
1852
1498
1853
1499
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th April 2024 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
lantana
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
springtime
Babs
ace
I love lantana but it is regarded as a noxious weed here in Australia. It was brought here in the 1840s and it escaped domestic use and grows wild in bushland. It tends to throttle native plants
May 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
I am not a fan of them, this is a lovely shot though.
May 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close