Previous
Photo 1525
Feathery fronds...
The dog fennel is about six feet tall now. Grows so fast. Shot in monochrome mode. BOB if you care to click through.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5857
photos
142
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th May 2024 11:23am
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
,
common-dog-fennel
,
on1-vignette
Brian
ace
Lovely
June 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@briaan
Thank you, Brian.
June 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
June 11th, 2024
