Previous
Photo 1884
Mystery grasses...
The strangest plants pop up underneath the bird feeders. Something new for me to research by description and sight.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
10th May 2024 10:45am
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
wild-grasses
Mark St Clair
ace
Looks like wheat
June 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
Yes, one does, the other one - I'm not sure about. Thank you very much, Mark.
June 16th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and great dof.
June 16th, 2024
