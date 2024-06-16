Previous
Mystery grasses... by marlboromaam
Photo 1884

Mystery grasses...

The strangest plants pop up underneath the bird feeders. Something new for me to research by description and sight.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Looks like wheat
June 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
@frodob Yes, one does, the other one - I'm not sure about. Thank you very much, Mark.
June 16th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and great dof.
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise