More abstract trees... by marlboromaam
More abstract trees...

Rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Udnie option. I think it's my favorite option for landscapes.
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Pat
This is lovely and yes, it does magical things to leaves.
Great editing.
June 21st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2024  
