Photo 1889
More abstract trees...
Rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Udnie option. I think it's my favorite option for landscapes.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
shrubs
,
springtime
,
intimate-landscape
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
udnie-option
Pat
This is lovely and yes, it does magical things to leaves.
Great editing.
June 21st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2024
Great editing.