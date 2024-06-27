Sign up
Previous
Photo 1541
Growing in the oddest place...
Pine seedling growing in the old power line poles. Shot in monochrome mode.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd June 2024 9:55am
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
power-line-poles
,
pine-seedling
Annie D
ace
nature is wonderful and this is lovely in monochrome
June 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
@annied
Thank you, Annie!
June 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The determination of nature.
June 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
