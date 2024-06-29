Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1543
Scalloped text...
Experimenting with the "text" texture in On1. I don't get it though.
Hard to believe June is nearly gone. Time just passes so quickly when you're busy.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5893
photos
141
followers
100
following
422% complete
View this month »
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
Latest from all albums
1894
1540
1895
1541
1896
1542
1897
1543
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd June 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-texture
,
text-texture
,
scalloped-edging
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close