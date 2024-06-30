Previous
Waiting on the whimsical... by marlboromaam
Photo 1544

Waiting on the whimsical...

Last set of blocks moved and leveled. Converted to b&w and inverted with border added in On1. If we don't get to Bishopville this Tuesday, it will be the next. Gargoyles, and fairies, and rabbits... Oh my! =)
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
423% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an interesting enterprise, looking forward to see it completed.
June 30th, 2024  
