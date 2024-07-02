Previous
Inversion... by marlboromaam
Photo 1546

Inversion...

Shot in monochrome and inverted with frame added in On1.

That's it for today since I uploaded today's shot to my main album yesterday.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful image
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise