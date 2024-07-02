Sign up
Previous
Photo 1546
Inversion...
Shot in monochrome and inverted with frame added in On1.
That's it for today since I uploaded today's shot to my main album yesterday.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5899
photos
141
followers
100
following
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inverted
,
on1
,
on1-border
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful image
July 2nd, 2024
