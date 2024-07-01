Previous
One done... by marlboromaam
Photo 1899

One done...

Remember these - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2024-06-18 One is done and moved to the left front of my little porch. These things are heavy to move by yourself.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
520% complete

Kathy A ace
You’ve done a great job, that bench looks fabulous
July 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy.
July 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They look like new and they are so pretty! A nice image too.
July 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a difference, you must be so pleased with it. It looks fabulous
July 1st, 2024  
