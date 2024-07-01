Previous
Tentacles reaching... by marlboromaam
Tentacles reaching...

Looking for something to grab. Shot in monochrome mode.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
This is fabulous Mags. I love it!
July 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
great monochrome textures
July 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and shadows.
July 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@annied Thank you, Annie.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
July 1st, 2024  
