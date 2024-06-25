Sign up
Photo 1539
Gardenia bloom...
Strong perfume! Shot in monochrome mode with border added in On1.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd June 2024 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
gardenia
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful B&W composition.
Gardenia was the favorite fragrance of Coco Chanel!
June 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. I did not know that. =)
June 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Her emblem was the Camelia (no scent) so she created the Gardenia perfume which is still a Chanel success.
June 25th, 2024
Karen
ace
Terrific BW! The flower has a beautiful form and shape. I very much like the border you added.
June 25th, 2024
Gardenia was the favorite fragrance of Coco Chanel!