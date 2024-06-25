Previous
Gardenia bloom... by marlboromaam
Gardenia bloom...

Strong perfume! Shot in monochrome mode with border added in On1.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful B&W composition.
Gardenia was the favorite fragrance of Coco Chanel!
June 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. I did not know that. =)

June 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Her emblem was the Camelia (no scent) so she created the Gardenia perfume which is still a Chanel success.
June 25th, 2024  
Karen ace
Terrific BW! The flower has a beautiful form and shape. I very much like the border you added.
June 25th, 2024  
