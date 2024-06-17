Previous
Udnie abstract... by marlboromaam
Photo 1885

Udnie abstract...

Trees rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Udnie option.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Interesting result
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
I need to try this app! I like the picture also
June 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you, Renee.

@frodob Thank you, Mark. Apple Store it's FREE with no in-app purchases. The result does need to be a bit resized though and you can do that in On1 or Photoshop.
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise