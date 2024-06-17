Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1885
Udnie abstract...
Trees rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Udnie option.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5869
photos
141
followers
100
following
516% complete
View this month »
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
Latest from all albums
1882
1528
1883
1529
1884
1530
1885
1531
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
udnie-option
Renee Salamon
ace
Interesting result
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
I need to try this app! I like the picture also
June 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
@frodob
Thank you, Mark. Apple Store it's FREE with no in-app purchases. The result does need to be a bit resized though and you can do that in On1 or Photoshop.
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@frodob Thank you, Mark. Apple Store it's FREE with no in-app purchases. The result does need to be a bit resized though and you can do that in On1 or Photoshop.