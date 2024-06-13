Sign up
Photo 1527
Well, hello there...
Shot in monochrome mode. It looked like these two gardenia buds were talking to each other. =)
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
buds
,
blossoms
,
gardenias
