Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1878
Wooly witchgrass...
Dichanthelium acuminatum - aka Woolly Witchgrass, Woolly Rosette Grass, and Tapered Rosette Grass. Shot in May. I didn't get it up earlier. Native to the Carolinas, there's more info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1020
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5855
photos
142
followers
100
following
514% complete
View this month »
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
Latest from all albums
1875
1521
1876
1522
1877
1523
1878
1524
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
2nd May 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
dichanthelium-acuminatum
,
woolly-witchgrass
,
woolly-rosette-grass
,
tapered-rosette-grass
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close