Photo 1877
Look for the shade...
The sun is so hot when it hits the skin. Shot before the mower.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
green
grass
summer
summertime
birdbath
back-yard
intimate-landscape
Karen
ace
It is really pretty, with the bird bath and the wooden fence. Seems a pity to mow that all down! I think it's lovely just as it is.
Hang in there with the heat. Will it still get hotter? Or are you at the peak of summer now?
June 9th, 2024
Hang in there with the heat. Will it still get hotter? Or are you at the peak of summer now?