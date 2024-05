It's No Mow May...

Time to shoot those wild things that happily pop up and out when the mowers stop for a little while.I confess some of the wildflowers were shot in April as things were growing but, I had to catch them while they were blooming. They never last very long.This is southern yellow wood sorrel - Oxalis dillenii. More info on this happy little wildflower here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1002