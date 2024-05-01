Previous
It's No Mow May... by marlboromaam
Photo 1838

It's No Mow May...

Time to shoot those wild things that happily pop up and out when the mowers stop for a little while.

I confess some of the wildflowers were shot in April as things were growing but, I had to catch them while they were blooming. They never last very long.

This is southern yellow wood sorrel - Oxalis dillenii. More info on this happy little wildflower here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1002
1st May 2024

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details

Karen
That’s such a happy lovely wildflower. I see them here and there as well - but very seldom. Most get pulled out before you can give these plants the time of day.

And yes I read your intro ;-) I’m so sorry I haven’t been responding to your posts - it wasn’t and isn’t intentional. There are some people I don’t seem to see in my feed too often - perhaps I’d best pay more attention. I always remember photos I saw of your beautiful dog. 💛
May 1st, 2024  
Mags
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen. I've seen more of these this year than the last. I think it's due to not mowing in a few Mays prior. =)
May 1st, 2024  
Karen
@marlboromaam
ps - I’m debating ON1Raw. How’re you coming along with it?
May 1st, 2024  
