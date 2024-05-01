Sign up
Photo 1838
It's No Mow May...
Time to shoot those wild things that happily pop up and out when the mowers stop for a little while.
I confess some of the wildflowers were shot in April as things were growing but, I had to catch them while they were blooming. They never last very long.
This is southern yellow wood sorrel - Oxalis dillenii. More info on this happy little wildflower here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1002
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Mags
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th April 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
southern-yellow-wood-sorrel
,
nomowmay-24
,
slender-yellow-wood-sorrel
Karen
ace
That’s such a happy lovely wildflower. I see them here and there as well - but very seldom. Most get pulled out before you can give these plants the time of day.
And yes I read your intro ;-) I’m so sorry I haven’t been responding to your posts - it wasn’t and isn’t intentional. There are some people I don’t seem to see in my feed too often - perhaps I’d best pay more attention. I always remember photos I saw of your beautiful dog. 💛
May 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen. I've seen more of these this year than the last. I think it's due to not mowing in a few Mays prior. =)
May 1st, 2024
Karen
ace
@marlboromaam
ps - I’m debating ON1Raw. How’re you coming along with it?
May 1st, 2024
365 Project
