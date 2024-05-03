Previous
The wild geranium...
The wild geranium...

Native to the Carolinas and Georgia, it's also known as Carolina Cranesbill. They bloomed very early this year and are now producing their seed crowns. More info on this lovely little wildflower here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=607
Wylie ace
we also have a native geranium. Must be one everywhere!
May 3rd, 2024  
