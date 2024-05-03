Sign up
Previous
Photo 1840
The wild geranium...
Native to the Carolinas and Georgia, it's also known as Carolina Cranesbill. They bloomed very early this year and are now producing their seed crowns. More info on this lovely little wildflower here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=607
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th April 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
wild-geranium
,
carolina-cranesbill
,
nomowmay-24
Wylie
ace
we also have a native geranium. Must be one everywhere!
May 3rd, 2024
