Valerianella radiata and tiny visitor... by marlboromaam
Photo 1841

Valerianella radiata and tiny visitor...

Commonly known as Beaked Cornsalad. Why? I have no clue. It's a tiny little native bloom that comes in clusters at the their tops. More info about it here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2338
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Corinne C ace
Delicate and lovely. A beautiful Spring shot!
May 4th, 2024  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
May 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and bokeh.
May 4th, 2024  
Mags
@wh2021 Thank you!
May 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture :)
May 4th, 2024  
