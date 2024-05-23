Sign up
Previous
Photo 1506
Warm woods...
Shot in monochrome mode. We're supposed to hit 90 degrees today. With the humidity, it will feel more like 95. The summer heat is already upon us and triple digits are well on the way.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5788
photos
143
followers
102
following
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1857
1503
1858
1504
1859
1505
1860
1506
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th May 2024 11:30am
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
Karen
ace
Oh wow. That heat and sticky clammy humidity! I feel it emanating through the trees. I empathise, I truly do.
Haul Will’s wading pool out of the shed!
May 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen. LOL! It's time for that. Yes, ma'am. =)
May 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
I made the mistake of weeding my front flower bed after I had a shower this morning… it was so humid I was quickly soaked. Love the vignette around your woodsy image.
May 23rd, 2024
Haul Will’s wading pool out of the shed!