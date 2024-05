Stachys floridana...

Native from Florida that has worked its way up into the Carolinas. Where there were very few of these blooms in the previous years, now there are many popping up all around the roses and gladiolas. For No Mow May.Commonly known as Florida Betony, Rattlesnake Weed, and Florida Hedgenettle. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1460