Photo 1842
Stachys floridana...
Native from Florida that has worked its way up into the Carolinas. Where there were very few of these blooms in the previous years, now there are many popping up all around the roses and gladiolas. For No Mow May.
Commonly known as Florida Betony, Rattlesnake Weed, and Florida Hedgenettle. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1460
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5737
photos
143
followers
102
following
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
florida-betony
,
stachys-floridana
,
rattlesnake-weed
,
florida-hedgenettle
,
nomowmay-24
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice contrast against the fence.
May 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
May 5th, 2024
moni kozi
A very nice composition
May 5th, 2024
