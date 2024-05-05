Previous
Stachys floridana... by marlboromaam
Stachys floridana...

Native from Florida that has worked its way up into the Carolinas. Where there were very few of these blooms in the previous years, now there are many popping up all around the roses and gladiolas. For No Mow May.

Commonly known as Florida Betony, Rattlesnake Weed, and Florida Hedgenettle. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1460
5th May 2024 5th May 24

@marlboromaam
Susan Wakely ace
A nice contrast against the fence.
May 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
May 5th, 2024  
moni kozi
A very nice composition
May 5th, 2024  
