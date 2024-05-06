Previous
With their faces following the sun... by marlboromaam
Photo 1843

With their faces following the sun...

Weeds and wildflowers for No Mow May.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely light
May 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great lighting. Well done.
May 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
Gorgeous soft yellow hazy atmosphere.
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
May 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great POV and light
May 6th, 2024  
moni kozi
Wonderful shot!
May 6th, 2024  
Pat
This is gorgeous! Lovely soft yellow light bathing the wildflowers.
May 6th, 2024  
