Photo 1844
Young dog fennel...
I always look forward to the October blossoms and delicate scent. For No Mow May.
More info about dog fennel here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=545
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5747
photos
143
followers
102
following
Tags
green
,
spring
,
springtime
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
,
nomowmay-24
,
common-dog-fennel
Lin
ace
Wow - this is so pretty - I don't believe I've seen this before - interesting info.
May 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely fronzy leaves.
May 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you so much, Lin.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
May 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful greens.
May 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
May 7th, 2024
