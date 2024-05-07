Previous
Young dog fennel...
Young dog fennel...

I always look forward to the October blossoms and delicate scent. For No Mow May.

More info about dog fennel here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=545
Lin ace
Wow - this is so pretty - I don't believe I've seen this before - interesting info.
May 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely fronzy leaves.
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
@linnypinny Thank you so much, Lin.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
May 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful greens.
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
May 7th, 2024  
