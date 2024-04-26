Sign up
Photo 1479
Grasses, weeds, and wildflowers...
Just a few more days 'til No Mow May. I hope most of you will participate. Link to the theme is here and of course, in the Weekly SH*T list provided by Wendy.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49148/no-mow-may-2024-head's-up
tag is nomowmay-24
I'm missing some pollinators in this shot, but the insect activity has picked up and so has the bird activity. Converted to b&w in On1.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
weeds
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
grasses
,
wildflowers
