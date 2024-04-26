Previous
Grasses, weeds, and wildflowers... by marlboromaam
Grasses, weeds, and wildflowers...

Just a few more days 'til No Mow May. I hope most of you will participate. Link to the theme is here and of course, in the Weekly SH*T list provided by Wendy. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49148/no-mow-may-2024-head's-up tag is nomowmay-24

I'm missing some pollinators in this shot, but the insect activity has picked up and so has the bird activity. Converted to b&w in On1.
