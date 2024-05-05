Previous
Nearly filled in... by marlboromaam
Nearly filled in...

Shot in monochrome mode. We got an inch of rain yesterday. More is expected today and tomorrow. Things should really green up now.
Susan Wakely ace
Filling out quickly.
May 5th, 2024  
@wakelys Seems like spring is in a big hurry here. We're already feeling the summer temps.
May 5th, 2024  
